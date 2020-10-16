Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.41). Ranger Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ranger Energy Services.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ranger Energy Services stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Ranger Energy Services worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

RNGR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,793. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.11.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ranger Energy Services (RNGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.