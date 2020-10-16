Rapidz Price Up 81.6% Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $2.91 million and $65,392.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded 81.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008815 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00094682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00034894 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.01409927 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00150071 BTC.

Rapidz Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,254,284 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz Token Trading

Rapidz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

