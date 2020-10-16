Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Trading Down 54.4% Over Last Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and $53,398.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 54.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00263721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00094243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.01419347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00149958 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,245,245,000 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

Ravencoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

