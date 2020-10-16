Ravencoin Market Capitalization Reaches $92.13 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $92.13 million and $8.11 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can now be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000112 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, TradeOgre, QBTC and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00264255 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00093736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00034612 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.01419145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001201 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 7,261,150,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Upbit, Graviex, IDCM, CryptoBridge, Nanex and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

