Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Michaels Companies (MIK)

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/26/2020 – Michaels Companies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/25/2020 – Michaels Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $7.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/25/2020 – Michaels Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Michaels Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $20.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Michaels Companies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

9/4/2020 – Michaels Companies was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

9/4/2020 – Michaels Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $8.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – Michaels Companies was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

9/2/2020 – Michaels Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $5.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Michaels Companies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Michaels have increased and outpaced the industry year to date. The company is benefiting from its initiatives to reopen stores across all regions. Its newly-launched delivery options, includes curbside pick-up, same day delivery, expanded ship-from-store and BOPIS capabilities, as well as in-app purchases are driving e-commerce sales. Apart from solid e-commerce efforts, the company is on track with the core ’maker’ strategy, which bode well for long-term profitability. However, the company posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results owing to temporary store closures in March due to COVID-19. The decline in bottom line can be mainly attributed to lower sales and margins, somewhat offset by a fall in SG&A expenses. Weak margin trends and rising costs remain concerns. The company expects pandemic-led impacts to persist.”

9/1/2020 – Michaels Companies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Michaels have outpaced the industry year to date, it is likely to derail in the near term. The stock posted dismal first-quarter fiscal 2020 results owing to temporary store closures in March due to COVID-19. The decline in bottom line can be mainly attributed to lower sales and margins, somewhat offset by a fall in SG&A expenses. Weak margin trends and rising costs remain concerns. Moreover, management did not provide any fiscal 2020 guidance due to the uncertain impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. However, the company’s initiatives to reopen stores in a phased way bodes well. Further, its newly-launched delivery options, includes curbside pick-up, same day delivery, expanded ship-from-store and BOPIS capabilities, as well as in-app purchases are driving e-commerce sales.”

8/31/2020 – Michaels Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Michaels Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $6.00 to $10.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2020 – Michaels Companies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $10.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 3.04. Michaels Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Management L. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $100,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Michaels Companies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 596.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 423,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 362,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 346.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 293,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 228,116 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,476,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 355,747 shares during the period.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

