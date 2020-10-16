Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) rose 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.17 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 1,088,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 397% from the average daily volume of 218,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

Recon Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCON)

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

