Redd Market Capitalization Reaches $28.89 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last seven days, Redd has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $28.89 million and approximately $39,995.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,189.51 or 0.98671422 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00048207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005046 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001325 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000620 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00125673 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00028506 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

