Refereum Achieves Market Cap of $2.81 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Refereum token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cobinhood, Gate.io and OKEx. Over the last week, Refereum has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1,966.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00266815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.01410643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150411 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, OKEx and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

