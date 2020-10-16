Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Up 8.1%

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY)’s share price shot up 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.57. 273,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 421,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.69.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($6.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($5.68). Equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. Its product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) that is in Phase 1 dose escalation studies in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2) for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

