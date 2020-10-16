Rentberry (BERRY) Market Cap Tops $189,029.96

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Rentberry token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rentberry has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $189,029.96 and $14.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.51 or 0.04789414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

BERRY is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

