Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $5.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXR. Citigroup cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.60.

NYSE EXR opened at $114.94 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $72.70 and a 12 month high of $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total value of $258,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,518.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 11,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $1,282,002.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,729,320.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $106,201,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $66,663,000. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the second quarter worth about $51,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,999,000 after buying an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 521.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,180,000 after buying an additional 364,992 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.