Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for UDR, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $307.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UDR. Capital One Financial cut shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 12,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 104,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 601.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

