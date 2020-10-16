Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on VMC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.26.

Shares of VMC opened at $145.83 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $153.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

