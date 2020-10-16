Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Delta Air Lines, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Delta Air Lines in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($10.74) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($9.94). Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Delta Air Lines’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of DAL opened at $31.34 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,562,308,000 after buying an additional 10,213,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,379,000 after buying an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,086,000 after buying an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,143,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,230,000 after buying an additional 918,867 shares during the period. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

