Research Analysts Offer Predictions for U.S. Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BofA Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Shares of USB stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723,270 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $10,613,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

