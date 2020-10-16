Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 16th (ABG, B4B3, BRLXF, CALX, CRWD, DB1, EOG, FLEX, FND, HFG)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, October 16th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its price target increased by Truist from $110.00 to $120.00.

Metro (ETR:B4B3) was given a €8.80 ($10.35) target price by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $38.75 to $44.50. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $25.00 to $30.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $175.00.

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) was given a €167.00 ($196.47) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $69.00 to $63.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its target price increased by Bank of America Co. from $83.00 to $93.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (HOT.F) (FRA:HOT) was given a €95.00 ($111.76) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $25.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $52.00 to $54.00.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) had its target price boosted by Loop Capital from $29.00 to $45.00.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $58.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $64.00 to $68.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by Cascend Securities from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $575.00 to $670.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price boosted by Chardan Capital from $33.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $40.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target raised by Argus from $42.00 to $50.00.

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $240.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target increased by Argus from $45.00 to $48.00.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its price target reduced by Bank of America Co. from $51.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $16.50 to $17.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $171.00 to $180.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $140.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Bank of America Co. from $68.00 to $72.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $71.00 to $76.00.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) had its target price reduced by Bank of America Co. from $76.00 to $71.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

