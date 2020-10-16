Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Helios Technologies (HLIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ: HLIO) in the last few weeks:

10/14/2020 – Helios Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

10/13/2020 – Helios Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/13/2020 – Helios Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2020 – Helios Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

9/12/2020 – Helios Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2020 – Helios Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $42.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.62 and a beta of 1.20. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

In other news, Director Alexander Schuetz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $118,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,201.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,545 shares of company stock worth $268,236. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIO. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 46.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling.

