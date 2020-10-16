Reviewing BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) & Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bryn Mawr Bank 13.56% 6.14% 0.73% BayCom 16.70% N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.5% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of BayCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Bryn Mawr Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of BayCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bryn Mawr Bank and BayCom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bryn Mawr Bank $275.57 million 1.97 $59.20 million $3.10 8.78 BayCom $86.11 million 1.71 $17.32 million $1.89 6.55

Bryn Mawr Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom. BayCom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bryn Mawr Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bryn Mawr Bank and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bryn Mawr Bank 0 3 1 0 2.25 BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. BayCom has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.24%. Given BayCom’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BayCom is more favorable than Bryn Mawr Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Bryn Mawr Bank has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bryn Mawr Bank beats BayCom on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts. It also provides loan and lease portfolio of products, such as commercial mortgages, home equity lines and loans, and residential mortgages, as well as construction, and commercial and industrial consumer loans and leases; and leasing services. In addition, the company offers wealth management services comprising trust administration and other related fiduciary, custody, investment management and advisory, employee benefit account and IRA administration, estate settlement, financial planning, and brokerage services, as well as estate administration, retirement planning, and tax planning and preparation services. Further, it provides insurance and related products and services that include casualty, property, and allied insurance lines, as well as life insurance, annuities, medical insurance, and accident and health insurance for groups and individuals. Additionally, the company offers a small-ticket equipment financing services. It provides its services through 43 banking locations, 6 wealth management offices, and 2 insurance and risk management locations in the Montgomery, Chester, Delaware, Philadelphia, and Dauphin Counties in Pennsylvania; New Castle County in Delaware; and Mercer and Camden Counties in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, and letters of credit; lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services; and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches and one loan production office located in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.