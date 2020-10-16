Reviewing Energizer (NYSE:ENR) and Isomet (NYSE:IOMT)

Isomet (OTCMKTS:IOMT) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Isomet alerts:

This table compares Isomet and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Isomet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Energizer $2.49 billion 1.15 $51.10 million $3.00 13.90

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Isomet.

Volatility & Risk

Isomet has a beta of -20.64, suggesting that its share price is 2,164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Isomet and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Isomet 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 0 3 9 0 2.75

Energizer has a consensus target price of $49.73, suggesting a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energizer is more favorable than Isomet.

Profitability

This table compares Isomet and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Isomet N/A N/A N/A Energizer 0.16% 42.46% 3.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of Energizer shares are held by institutional investors. 41.5% of Isomet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Energizer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energizer beats Isomet on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Isomet Company Profile

Isomet Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells acousto-optic (AO) devices, RF electronics, and optical sub-systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers AO navigation products, including modulators, frequency shifters, deflectors, tunable filters, Q-switches, special function devices, fiber optic couplers, and standard AR coatings; and electronics navigation products, such as modulator drivers, deflector drivers, AOTF drivers, Q-switch drivers, frequency sources and amplifiers, and custom electronics, as well as accessories. Isomet Corporation was founded in 1956 and is based in Springfield, Virginia.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Isomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.