Reviewing OncoCyte (OCX) and Its Rivals

OncoCyte (NYSE: OCX) is one of 31 public companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OncoCyte to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares OncoCyte and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoCyte N/A -88.04% -61.39% OncoCyte Competitors -971.44% -311.54% -44.16%

Volatility and Risk

OncoCyte has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoCyte’s peers have a beta of 1.61, meaning that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of OncoCyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of OncoCyte shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoCyte and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OncoCyte N/A -$22.43 million -3.57 OncoCyte Competitors $332.02 million -$15.49 million 104.14

OncoCyte’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OncoCyte. OncoCyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for OncoCyte and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoCyte 0 0 1 0 3.00 OncoCyte Competitors 343 871 1091 103 2.40

OncoCyte currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.39%. As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 6.97%. Given OncoCyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OncoCyte is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

OncoCyte peers beat OncoCyte on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer. OncoCyte Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Guardian Research Network, Inc. to create a solution for pharma clients from patient recruitment to regulatory approvals. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

