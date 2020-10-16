Reviewing Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) and Principia Biopharma (NYSE:PRNB)

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) and Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Principia Biopharma has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanofi has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Principia Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Principia Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Sanofi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Principia Biopharma and Sanofi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Principia Biopharma N/A -23.08% -21.11% Sanofi 12.20% 18.18% 9.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Principia Biopharma and Sanofi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Principia Biopharma $35.16 million 94.50 -$53.79 million ($2.09) -47.87 Sanofi $39.60 billion 3.16 $4.28 billion $3.13 15.96

Sanofi has higher revenue and earnings than Principia Biopharma. Principia Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanofi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Principia Biopharma and Sanofi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Principia Biopharma 0 4 3 0 2.43 Sanofi 0 6 5 0 2.45

Principia Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $97.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.05%. Sanofi has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.09%. Given Sanofi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sanofi is more favorable than Principia Biopharma.

Summary

Sanofi beats Principia Biopharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura. It is also developing PRN2246/SAR442168, an inhibitor, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for treating multiple sclerosis (MS) and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome. The company has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation to develop relapsing and progressive MS and other diseases of the CNS. Principia Biopharma Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis. The company also provides Jevtana, a taxane derivative for prostate cancer; Taxotere, a taxoid for cancers; Eloxatin, an agent for colorectal cancer; Thymoglobulin, an immunosuppressive and immunomodulating agent; Mozobil, a hematopoietic stem cell mobilizer; and Zaltrap, a protein for metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, it offers Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Lantus, Toujeo, Apidra, and Insuman insulins; Amaryl, an oral sulfonylurea; Lyxumia/Adlyxin, a GLP-1 receptor agonist; Soliqua 100/33/Suliqua, an insulin glargine and lixisenatide combination to treat diabetes; Admelog/Insulin lispro insulin; Praluent, a cholesterol-lowering drug; and Multaq, an anti-arrhythmic drug for atrial fibrillation. Further, the company provides Plavix, an anti-platelet agent for atherothrombotic conditions; Lovenox, a heparin for the prophylaxis and venous thromboembolism and acute coronary syndrome; Aprovel and CoAprovel anti-hypertensives; Renagel and Renvela oral phosphate binders for patients undergoing dialysis; Synvisc and Synvisc-One viscosupplements for osteoarthritis; Stilnox for insomnia; and Allegra for seasonal allergic rhinitis and uncomplicated hives. Additionally, it offers consumer health care products and generic medicines; and pediatric, influenza, adult and adolescent booster, meningitis, and travel and endemic vaccines. Sanofi has strategic alliance with Sensile Medical Ltd.; collaboration with Evotec AG; and partnership with REVOLUTION Medicines, Inc. The company was formerly known as Sanofi-Aventis and changed its name to Sanofi in May 2011. Sanofi was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

