Reviewing Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) & Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Valero Energy alerts:

This table compares Valero Energy and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy 1.22% 5.30% 2.21% Sunoco 1.29% 15.93% 2.03%

Dividends

Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.2%. Valero Energy pays out 68.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco pays out 145.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Valero Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sunoco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Valero Energy and Sunoco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy 1 2 13 0 2.75 Sunoco 0 3 7 0 2.70

Valero Energy currently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.03%. Sunoco has a consensus target price of $28.13, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Valero Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Valero Energy is more favorable than Sunoco.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Valero Energy and Sunoco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy $108.32 billion 0.16 $2.42 billion $5.70 7.29 Sunoco $16.60 billion 0.15 $313.00 million $2.27 11.03

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Valero Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Valero Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valero Energy has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valero Energy beats Sunoco on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.15 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,000 outlets under the Valero, Beacon, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 14 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.73 billion gallons per year. In addition, the company owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. Further, it owns and operates a plant that processes animal fats, used cooking oils, and other vegetable oils into renewable diesel. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations. The All Other segment operates retail stores that offer motor fuel, merchandise, foodservice, and other services that include car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money orders, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. It also leases and rents real estate properties. Sunoco GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in October 2014. Sunoco LP was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.