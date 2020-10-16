Rise (RISE) One Day Volume Hits $304.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, Rise has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rise has a market cap of $846,549.03 and $304.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00022389 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002525 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 162,117,833 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official website is rise.vision.

Rise Coin Trading

Rise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

