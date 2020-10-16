Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 39.7% in September

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 653,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMCF. TheStreet cut Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.88. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

