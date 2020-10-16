SafeCapital (SCAP) Trading 11.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $210,371.80 and approximately $991,344.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00398171 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019948 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 494,292.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00012220 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00007744 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010103 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000280 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io.

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

SafeCapital can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

