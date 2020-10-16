Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Scorpio Tankers posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $6.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $346.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 129.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.44.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth $6,482,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth $6,108,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 152.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 482,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 291,022 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 280.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 339,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth $3,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNG stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,387,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,528. The company has a market cap of $657.13 million, a PE ratio of 4.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $40.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

