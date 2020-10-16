Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.46. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $82.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.09 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $19.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 85,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 14,119 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

