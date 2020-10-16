Sealed Air Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SEE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.36.

Shares of SEE opened at $41.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.43.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $369,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,827 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,743 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 126.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Sealed Air by 1,206.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

