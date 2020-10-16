Seaport Global Securities Comments on Ball Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) – Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.81 on Friday. Ball has a 52-week low of $51.26 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLL. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Ball by 8,261.6% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after acquiring an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

