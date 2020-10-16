Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ecolab’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $197.84 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.31.

NYSE:ECL opened at $201.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of -68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,644,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $879,529,000 after acquiring an additional 119,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after acquiring an additional 344,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,977,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

