Seele Market Capitalization Tops $58.71 Million (SEELE)

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last week, Seele has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Seele token can now be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, CoinBene and Bilaxy. Seele has a market capitalization of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Seele

Seele (SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seele’s official website is seele.pro. The official message board for Seele is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele Token Trading

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Hotbit, CoinBene, HADAX, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

