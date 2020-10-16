Seele-N Achieves Market Cap of $10.39 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $10.39 million and approximately $32.96 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 98.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006036 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.44 or 0.04833564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031295 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00045596 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro.

Seele-N Token Trading

Seele-N can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

