SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEIC. ValuEngine lowered shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,752,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 592,534 shares in the company, valued at $30,574,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 19.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,030,000 after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 31.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 40.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,155,000 after purchasing an additional 93,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $55.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.47.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $400.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.16 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 27.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

