Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, ABCC and Binance. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $365,075.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.51 or 0.04789414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,353,937,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Binance, Kucoin, RightBTC, OKEx, IDEX and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

