Sentivate Price Reaches $0.0041 on Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Sentivate token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $304,532.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Profile

SNTVT is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,855,662,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

