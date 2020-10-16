SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) Shares Up 35.1%

SG Blocks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBX) shot up 35.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.83 and last traded at $2.73. 61,312,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,886% from the average session volume of 1,538,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SG Blocks by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 55,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SG Blocks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $533,000.

About SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX)

SG Blocks, Inc engages in the design and fabrication of container-based structures. The company redesigns, repurposes, and converts heavy-gauge steel cargo shipping containers into green building blocks for commercial, industrial, and residential building construction; and purpose-built modules, or prefabricated steel modular units for construction.

