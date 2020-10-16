Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $155.00

Shearwater Group PLC (LON:SWG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 155 ($2.03), with a volume of 38445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.50 ($2.08).

The stock has a market cap of $39.75 million and a PE ratio of -22.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 173.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 201.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10.

About Shearwater Group (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group PLC provides digital resilience solutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, software and services. It offers multifactor authentication software solutions, and identity and access management security solutions; digital, operational, and regulatory solutions and services; enterprise grade security for small to medium sized businesses; and information, network, and application security solutions, as well as cyber essentials advisory, training, and outsourced IT services.

