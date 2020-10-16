Shift (SHIFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $36.00

Shift (CURRENCY:SHIFT) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Shift has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $36.00 worth of Shift was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shift has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shift coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Shift alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Shift Coin Profile

Shift is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2016. Shift’s total supply is 13,860,686 coins. The Reddit community for Shift is /r/ShiftNrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shift’s official Twitter account is @ShiftNrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shift’s official website is www.shiftproject.com.

Shift Coin Trading

Shift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shift using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.