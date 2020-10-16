Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Isaac Zacharias Sells 4,000 Shares

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $292,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $266,440.00.

Shares of SWAV stock traded up $3.47 on Friday, hitting $78.22. The stock had a trading volume of 646,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,971. The company has a quick ratio of 13.58, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.98. Shockwave Medical Inc has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $79.25.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 128.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 94.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 157.0% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

