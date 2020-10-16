Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Increases By 84.9%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,500 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the September 15th total of 164,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF opened at $20.75 on Friday. Aperam has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. It offers stainless and electrical steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

