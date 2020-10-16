Short Interest in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Drops By 39.6%

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the September 15th total of 106,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE BLW opened at $14.83 on Friday. BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $16.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $11,149,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 533,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust by 8.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 315,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 25,576 shares during the period.

BlackRock Ltd. Duration Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

