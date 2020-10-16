Short Interest in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Expands By 53.8%

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 39,070 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 33.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 98,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 16.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 34,677 shares during the period.

DMB stock remained flat at $$13.66 during midday trading on Friday. 47,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,113. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.60. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

