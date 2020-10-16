Short Interest in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Rises By 54.7%

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 589,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 36.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CWEN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. The stock had a trading volume of 878,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,699. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.30). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $329.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

