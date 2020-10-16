Short Interest in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Increases By 62.3%

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,800 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the September 15th total of 458,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CTS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.75. The stock had a trading volume of 114,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,978. CTS has a 52 week low of $17.92 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $830.90 million, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 0.80.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. CTS had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CTS will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 816.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 212.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,695 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CTS by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine downgraded CTS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

