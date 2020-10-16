Short Interest in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Grows By 62.8%

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a growth of 62.8% from the September 15th total of 171,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 28,355 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

DHF remained flat at $$2.72 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,272,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,401. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

