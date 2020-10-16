Short Interest in Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Increases By 86.1%

Lawson Inc (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the September 15th total of 69,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:LWSOF opened at $47.50 on Friday. Lawson has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

About Lawson

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and the United States. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Other Business segments.

