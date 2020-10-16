Short Interest in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Grows By 86.8%

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 86.8% from the September 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 114.7% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 36,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 20.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,823 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 176,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

