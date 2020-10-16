Short Interest in Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWGI) Grows By 86.7%

Newgioco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWGI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the September 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 421,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Newgioco Group stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Newgioco Group has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

Get Newgioco Group alerts:

Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Newgioco Group had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 10.83%.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Newgioco Group in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

About Newgioco Group

Newgioco Group, Inc, a vertically integrated betting technology company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe. It offers a range of leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and owns and operates innovative betting platform software that provides a suite of gaming products.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Newgioco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newgioco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.