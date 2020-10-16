Short Interest in Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Decreases By 39.5%

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a decrease of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 300,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,816.0 days.

Shares of OCLDF stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Orica has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99.

About Orica

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining, civil tunneling, quarrying, construction, and oil and gas markets.

