Short Interest in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Decreases By 39.7%

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the September 15th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PPT opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.66. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $5.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.25%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 103.1% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,369,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 27,245 shares during the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

